Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly offered a new two year contract to captain Barry Bannan.

The former Aston Villa man has also had spells with Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, having joined Wednesday ahead of the 2015/16 season.

He’s since been a prominent member of several managers’ first-teams.

Bannan has made over 200 Championship appearances for the Owls, featuring 17 times this season and scoring two goals.

This morning, the Mirror have reported that Wednesday have tabled a two year contract extension to the Scot.

Bannan though is reluctant to sign – he wants reassurance that Wednesday will back Tony Pulis financially in the next window.

The Welshman is still in search of his first win as Wednesday boss.

Taking over from the contested Garry Monk, Pulis has overseen six games in charge of the club, drawn three and lost three.

Last time out they lost 2-0 at Huddersfield and saw themselves fall to the foot of the table, after Derby County have shown some resilience under Wayne Rooney.

Wednesday though go in action at home to Barnsley this weekend.

The Tykes have too shown some resurgent form under new manager Valerien Ismael and will no doubt be up for the challenge of facing a struggling Wednesday side.

Bannan has himself run into criticism over the past 18 months or so – he’s a quality player on his day and with some better footballers around him, the 31-year-old should flourish once again.