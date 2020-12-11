Watford face Birmingham City at St. Andrews, looking for their first win at the stadium since 2013, where skipper Troy Deeney scored the winner against the team he grew up supporting.

Vladimir Ivic may have been happy at winning manager of the month for November, but he would have been happier at the good news given by the medical department, as Will Hughes is now ready to make his first start of the season.

The white-haired maestro has been more or less ever-present in the Watford side upon his arrival to the club in 2017, but has struggled with injury since relegation to the Championship. One of the few positives in a bleak season last year for The Golden Boys, we could see a significant improvement in form and performance with the return of Hughes.

The Hornets have only won once away from home this season, but with the boost of a couple of key players, Watford’s away form might start to turn around.

Etienne Capoue is also back available for selection, however, Ivic is reluctant to start the Frenchman straight away. The former Tottenham Hotspur man will be named on the bench and could make a cameo, as he was described as an ‘option’ by his boss.

Striker Andre Gray could feature as he nears the end of his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up against Preston North End last month, but with other options available, his return will not be rushed.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news, as Craig Cathcart looks to be ruled out for 4-5 weeks, also with a hamstring injury.