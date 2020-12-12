Vladimir Ivic may have won Manager of the Month for November today, but the Serbian did not look impressed, with the Hornets currently sitting in third place.

Maybe a second consecutive win may force a smile, eh? This is the team I expect Ivic to put out to try and get all three points in Birmingham.

GK: Ben Foster – Playing against his former team, where he won the League Cup in 2011, Ben Foster will be excited to play at St. Andrews again. Even if there aren’t two thousand fans to see him on his return.

LB: Kiko Femenia – Naturally a right-back, Kiko Femenia has been a model professional putting in good performances in what is a fairly unnatural position, with no natural left-backs at the club.

CB: Troost-Ekong – An unchanged back-line as they kept Rotherham out excellently on Tuesday night, so Troost-Ekong is likely to start ahead of Ben Wilmot.

CB: Christian Kabasele – The Belgian international scored his first goal in three years midweek, but has received more praise for his consistency in defence, I expect Kabasele to start.

RB: Jeremy Ngakia – The summer recruit from West Ham has seriously impressed and there is no reason why Ivic should stop trusting the youngster at right-back.



LM: Ken Sema – Arguably the player of the season for Watford, returning from a loan spell at Udinese last season, Sema is an excellent option to have at left-midfield.

CM: Will Hughes – Making what would be his first start of the season, Will Hughes has been given the green light by manager Vladimir Ivic ahead of the trip to the Midlands.

CM: Cleverley – With Chalobah being inconsistent all season, in my opinion, I expect Ivic to trust a more experienced professional.

RM: Ismaila Sarr – Slightly out of form, Ismaila Sarr will be looking to stamp his mark on the game to show what he is made of.

ST: Troy Deeney – The skipper, born and raised a bluenose, is in great form and will be causing Birmingham City defenders all sorts of grief.

ST: Joao Pedro – The youngster, coming in to start ahead of Stipe Perica, offers different qualities which might be vital as Watford have the quality to play through the lines instead of just being direct.