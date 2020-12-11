Colchester United striker Jevani Brown has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

The 26-year-old has been thrust into a new role as the figurehead of their frontline this season, having previously been considered an attacking midfielder.

Brown has taken to the position with ease, scoring five goals last month to help push Colchester towards the play-off places.

He started November with a superb hat-trick in a victory over Stevenage, before striking twice more in their next league match to secure a win against Leyton Orient. In between, Brown also hit another treble in an EFL Trophy thumping of Southend United.

Colchester manager Steve Ball has been delighted by how Brown has embraced playing up front for his side this season.

“There was talk at the beginning of the season that we might have to go into the transfer market, but we felt that with Jevani’s talent and ability, he could do the job up there for us,” he said.

“From the off, he was excellent and he has really taken to it and accepted the responsibility.

“I have always thought that good goal scorers score different goals, and JB has proved that. He’s scored all kinds of goals: headers, chips, one-v-one with the keeper, a backheel at Reading.

“When he was first told he had won, he was very quick to thank the rest of the lads and that shows how balanced he is. He had a fantastic month and fully deserves this award.”

Former Cambridge United man Brown said: “To be honest, I was a bit lost for words when I first found out I’d won it.

“I know the award is for me and the goals I scored, but I’ve got to thank the lads for the assists and for their performances, without them I wouldn’t be getting this.

“Hopefully, I can continue in the coming months, help us to get more victories and win this award again.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “A slight tweak to the responsibilities a player has on the pitch can make all the difference sometimes, and Colchester’s decision to give Jevani Brown a more advanced role has had an instant impact.

“Pushed forward to create more chances for his side, Brown went further and took it upon himself to get amongst the goals. Five strikes in two games put Brown firmly on everyone’s radar, and put him in the driving seat for this deserved award.”

Brown held off competition for the prize from veteran Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Gilks, as well as Exeter City’s Matt Jay and Oldham Athletic’s Danny Rowe, who both scored three goals over the course of the month.