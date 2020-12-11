Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour could be loaned out this winter to get some first-team experience.

He has been linked with a return to Rangers, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

However, Norwich City should try and swoop in for him in the January transfer window to boost their promotion push.

Fits the bill…

The Canaries could do with a couple of reinforcements to help in their charge for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side have been linked with a shock move for Sami Khedira, as covered by The72, but should turn their attentions to Gilmour.

He would really benefit from playing Championship football, like fellow Chelsea teammates Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have done in the past.

Quality…

Gilmour, who is 19 years old, would inject some quality and competition into Norwich’s midfield department, and some extra legs in the middle of the park would stand Farke’s men in good stead for the second-half of the campaign.

The young Scot started his career at Rangers and rose up through the youth ranks at Ibrox. He never made a senior appearance for the Glasgow side though and was lured to Chelsea at the age of 16.

Gilmour is being tipped for a big future at Stamford Bridge and has already played 13 games for their first-team. However, he is now being linked with a loan move away next month to further his development.

Rangers could try and bring him home, but Norwich should try and keep him below the border.

Will Norwich get promoted?