Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is not expecting loan duo George Lapslie or Erhun Oztumer back this winter, as per a report by London News Online.

Lapslie is on loan at League Two side Mansfield Town, whilst Oztumer is with fellow League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

Both teams can send them back to the Valley in January but are unlikely to.

“As far as I’m aware, they [Mansfield and Bristol Rovers] can send them back [in January],” Bowyer said. “But they are both doing well where they are, which is good.

“They are two good lads. I’d be surprised if they sent them back.”

Lapslie…

Lapslie, who is 23 years old, is impressing at Mansfield and has scored three goals in 10 games.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Charlton having first joined them in 2009. He has since made 54 appearances for the Addicks but they couldn’t guarantee him regular minutes this season.

Lapslie only previous experience out on loan came in non-league at Chelmsford City two years ago but he is proving to be a key player for the Stags so far.

Oztumer…

Oztumer is also getting regular football at Bristol Rovers, despite their change of manager during his time there from Ben Garner to Paul Tisdale.

The ex-Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers man only joined the Addicks in 2019 but was deemed surplus to requirements in the last transfer window.

Lapslie and Oztumer are expected to see out their loan deals before Charlton address their long-term futures.

