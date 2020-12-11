Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Evatt endured a difficult start to life at the Trotters having taken charge following their relegation from League One the previous season.

Starting the month in the bottom six with only nine points to their name, Bolton enjoyed a resurgence in November, going unbeaten and recording four consecutive wins to move to within three points of the play-offs.

The former Barrow boss appears to have a turned a corner with the club, and hopes to see that continue for the rest of the season.

“We had some great results and performances in November and the award reflects that,” said Evatt.

“We need to build on that momentum and continue improving.

“I’ve got a great staff alongside me and this award recognises their contribution just as much as mine.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman believes that Evatt deserves plenty of praise for the revival seen at the University of Bolton Stadium over the course of the month.

He said: “Prayers were answered in November, as it was vital to turn the tide after an unexpectedly poor start to the campaign. Ian Evatt deserves a lot of credit for turning the ship around during a difficult period.

“A run of five unbeaten games was the perfect tonic and the 13 points collected has left the outlook looking much rosier for the Wanderers.”

Evatt beat off competition for the award from three other managers who managed to turn form around at their respective clubs.

Scunthorpe United had endured five consecutive defeats and a Covid-19 shutdown, but Neil Cox then led them to seven points from four games despite the challenging circumstances.

Ian Dawes claimed three wins out of three as Tranmere Rovers’ caretaker boss following the sacking of Mike Jackson, while Harry Kewell was also nominated after his Oldham Athletic side collected three wins in four.