According to former England striker Kevin Phillips, in conversation with Football Insider, West Ham are likely to terminate the season-long loan deal they have with Watford for Craig Dawson.

This would see Dawson, who signed on at the Hammers in the October domestic window (tweet – below), return back to Watford – this likely happening in January says Phillips.

We are pleased to announce the signing of defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford. — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 12, 2020

Dawson – underused in Hammers loan

Daswon broke into football as a youth player with Manchester City. He first played professionally with Rochdale before West Brom paid the Dale around £300,000 for his services in July 2010.

He was at the Hawthorns for nine year, leaving them after 225 appearances (15 goals/12 assists). His move from the Baggies saw him move to the Premier League with Watford, the reliable centre-back making 31 appearances (2 goals) in the Hornets 2019/20 campaign, a campaign that ended in relegation.

Wanting to continue to test himself at Premier League level, Dawson signed a deal with the Hammers to join for their 2020/21 campaign with a proposed £2m option for a permanent move – something that looks unlikely to happen.

Dawson set for Hornets return – Phillips view

Craig Dawson’s hopes for a return to playing Premier League football with West Ham looks to have been somewhat short-sighted.

Since his move in mid-October, Dawson has played just once for the Hammers in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Newport County. He hasn’t made one Premier League matchday squad since his move.

This situation, says Phillips, means Dawson is likely to have his loan terminated and a return to Watford is on the cards. On this the former Sunderland striker said:

“To have not been involved at all in the Premier League speaks volumes. It might be one of those that just hasn’t quite worked out.

“David Moyes might have seen something he has not liked on the training ground and the loan deal will then be cut short in January. We might see Dawson somewhere else next year.”

Craig Dawson likely has a lot to offer, it just looks likely that it will not be with West Ham in the Premier League.



Does Craig Dawson have enough to offer a Premier League side or is he Championship quality only?