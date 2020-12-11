Bournemouth held talks with Preston North End defender Ben Davies over the summer, as detailed in a report by Sky Sports.

The Cherries were interested in bringing him down south after their relegation from the Premier League. However, they couldn’t agree a deal to sign him.

Wanted by the Blades…

Davies, who is 25 years old, is now on the radar of top flight strugglers Sheffield United going into the January transfer window.

He is highly thought of at Deepdale after an impressive past few seasons and Alex Neil’s side will face a battle to keep him this winter.

Davies can play as either a centre-half or left-back so would be a useful acquisition for wherever he eventually ends up.

Career to date…

He was born in Barrow and joined the Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against Coventry City in a League One clash in January 2013 at the age of 17.

Davies was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 135 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

There is no wonder why Bournemouth were keen on landing him in the last transfer window. It doesn’t appear the Cherries are regretting the fact a deal wasn’t struck though as they currently sit 2nd in the league.

Jason Tindall’s side are two points behind top of the tree Norwich City.

Will Davies leave PNE in January?