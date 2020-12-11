Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has admitted he has rejected opportunities to leave the Welsh side, as per a report by Wales Online.

He has been the subject of interest from clubs in the Middle East but no offers made to him have been right.

Ayew, who is 30 years old, remains at the Liberty Stadium despite their relegation from the Premier League three years ago.

He re-joined the Welsh side in 2018 from West Ham United and they were relegated to the Championship during his first season back at the club.

Ayew was loaned out to Fenerbahce for the 2018/19 season but has since become a key player for the Swans, firing 25 goals over the past season-and-a-half.

‘Very happy here’…

He has said: “I want to be somewhere I can express myself and where I can play the best football. It’s true that sometimes there’s a lot of speculation. Some are true, some are not true.

“But when you’re playing well and you have the quality, it’s normal that you always have demands. I feel that I’m very happy here, I’m playing well, the team is playing well. You don’t know the future, but what you do know is that I’m happy here. That’s why I’m still here.”

When asked if he’s had offers to leave: “Yeah, a few. Not one, not two, but I felt like maybe it wasn’t the right club. Maybe I didn’t feel everything was made for me to leave. If I didn’t feel it in me, I would not leave where I feel good and where I’m happy and the players, staff and fans have a lot of confidence in me.”

Last year of his deal…

Ayew is in the final 12 months of his contract at Swansea and rumours could arise of a move away this winter.

He is a key asset to Steve Cooper’s side and they won’t want to lose him, especially as he could potentially hold the key to get into the Play-Off’s again this term.

Will this be Ayew's last season at Swansea?