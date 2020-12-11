Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

Camps scored four goals last month, the most stunning of them a swerving free kick from close to the touchline in his side’s win at Bristol Rovers.

The 25-year-old scored twice in that 4-1 success and grabbed another brace the following weekend, in an even more emphatic 5-1 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton, who brought Camps to the club from Rochdale in the summer, applauded his talent.

“I’m delighted to see Callum’s form has been recognised, he’s had a superb start to the season,” said Barton.

“It’s very rare you get people of his age to put the ball in the back of the net so often from the role he’s playing.

“He’ll be the first to praise his team-mates for the quality of chances they are creating for him but we have really lacked that player, a goalscoring midfielder and I’m delighted for him.

“He scored four goals in November and if you watch them back it’s almost like he’s having his own goal of the season competition.

“We are delighted to have him and work with him every day to help him improve.”

Camps said: “I’m delighted to have won this award and be named the league’s Player of the Month for November.

“I think we’ve played some good football throughout the month and I would like to thank the players, the gaffer and the rest of the staff. I will continue to keep working hard and try my best to help the team push forwards.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Sometimes in football, players that are pleasing on the eye flatter to deceive and often don’t have the impact their talents merit but you certainly can’t say that about Callum Camps during the month of November.

“The Fleetwood midfielder bagged four goals from deep last month and each seemed to be more stunning than the last. Having made the impression he did, it is little wonder he has scooped this award.”

Camps held off competition for the award from dynamic Hull City full-back Josh Emmanuel, four-goal Portsmouth striker John Marquis, and Accrington Stanley’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Toby Savin.