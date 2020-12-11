Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

Coleman’s side didn’t concede a single goal in the entire month, claiming 10 points from their four league matches including wins over Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Even more impressively, they did so off the back of a difficult few weeks in which the club was shut down due to an enforced Covid-19 lay-off.

By the end of the month, Accrington were on the cusp of the play-off places despite having one of the smallest budgets in the division.

Coleman, who has managed the club for 19 years across two spells, said on receiving the award: “It should be named Team of the Month to be honest, I’m just a small part of it.

“We’ve got great staff here who work ever so hard, prepare really well for the games and the players have been running themselves into the ground.

“They practically crawl off the pitch, it’s a pat on the back for them really.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Accrington faced a reduced fixture list in November due to Covid-19 troubles, but they absolutely made the most of the four games they were able to play.

“Coleman’s troops picked up three wins, one draw and didn’t concede a single goal during November, continuing his amazing work and making him the clear winner of this month’s award.”

Coleman beat off competition for the award from the likes of Grant McCann, despite leading Hull City to the perfect month with three wins out of three.

Portsmouth’s Kenny Jackett was also nominated after four unbeaten matches, along with Steve Evans who turned around Gillingham’s form with two wins and a draw from their three games.