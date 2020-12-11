Watford head coach Vladimir Ivic has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

The Hornets enjoyed an unbeaten month, beating Stoke City, Coventry City and Preston North End at home and picking up points on the road at Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City.

Ivic’s side scored 11 goals across the five matches and collected the same number of points to help propel them into automatic promotion contention.

The Serbian boss gave credit to his squad and coaching staff for the successful period.

“It’s very important for all of us, this is the work of my players and without them it’s impossible to be Manager of the Month,” he said.

“I’d also like to thank the coaching staff that worked with me through this really strong period and it’s important that we continue now.

“I can’t choose one game that stands out, because we had games where we had to survive to win – against Coventry and Stoke for example – and I believe that all of the games are a separate story.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Watford faced a pretty tough run of fixtures in November, but the Hornets passed the test with flying colours, accumulating 11 points from five games and going unbeaten in the process.

“Ivic arrived here with a huge reputation for moulding a water-tight defence that lead to success in previous jobs but it was scoring goals where they excelled in November, particularly at home where they netted 10 in three games.”

Ivic, who arrived at Vicarage Road in the summer from Maccabi Tel Aviv, has helped steer the relegated Watford towards the top of the Championship and pushing for an instant return to the Premier League.

He beat off competition for November’s award from Dean Holden, Daniel Farke and Tony Mowbray, who also enjoyed unbeaten months.

Norwich City’s Farke and Blackburn Rovers’ Mowbray both claimed three wins and two draws like Ivic, while Holden led his Bristol City side to four wins.