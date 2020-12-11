Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

The Welsh international scored two goals and provided three assists last month to help Bournemouth climb into the automatic promotion places.

After an injury-hit season last year, the 23-year-old has made up for lost time with a string of impressive performances for the Cherries.

Despite the form that has won him the award, Brooks still believes that there is more to come as the season progresses.

“The team have been doing well and although I’ve been chosen for this award, it could have gone to a few of our players, as we’ve had some excellent performances,” he said.

“I feel like I’m getting better with each game. I’m shaking off the rustiness with every minute on the pitch and enjoying being part of a winning team.

“Hopefully there’s more goals and assists to come and we can continue to stay near the top of the league.”

Brooks has been a key component of the squad built to compete for promotion this season by rookie manager Jason Tindall.

The Cherries boss lauded Brooks’ important to the team, saying: “David is fully deserving of this award.

“His injury problems last season were well-documented but he is fit, sharp and is consistently displaying the ability that we all know he possesses.

“David has the quality to unlock defences as well as chip in with goals – as he proved during November – and I’ve been delighted with his contribution to the team.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “David Brooks was pivotal to Bournemouth’s success throughout November, and he really enhanced his reputation for being one of the very top players in the Championship.

“The dribbling ability of Brooks is a joy to behold at times, and he had the numbers to match last month, picking up a pair of crucial goals and three assists in games that his side went on to win.”

Brooks beat off competition from Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong, Huddersfield Town midfielder Carol Eiting and Norwich City defender Grant Hanley for the award.