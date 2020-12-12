Blackburn Rovers will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Bristol City with the next chance to do so coming in perhaps their toughest test to date against Norwich City.

Following the Bristol result, Tony Mowbray could decide to make changes against the Canaries. Here’s how they could line-up.

GK: Thomas Kaminski – Having failed to keep a clean sheet last time out, Kaminski will be desperate to make amends in what could be his 15th league appearance this season.

RB: Ryan Nyambe – Again, like his goalkeeper, Nyambe will be looking to make up for the result in midweek. He, again like Kaminski, will be expecting to be handed an opportunity to do exactly that against Daniel Farke’s side.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

CB: Darragh Lenihan – Having served his one-match suspension following a red card in a 2-2 draw against Brentford, Darragh Lenihan will be expecting to come back into Tony Mowbray’s side for this weekend’s fixtures.

CB: Daniel Ayala – Experience may prove to be the key against Norwich- therefore resulting in another start for 30-year-old Daniel Ayala in place of Scott Wharton.

LB: Barry Douglas – Speaking of experience, Barry Douglas will also be expecting to keep his place in the back four in what is looking likely to be one of the biggest games of Blackburn’s Championship campaign.

CM: Bradley Johnson – It says a lot about a player when they are the only midfielder not to be taken off in defeat. Mowbray’s trust in Johnson was proved once more as he opted to make the 33-year-old the mainstay in the Rovers midfield even when losing.

CM: Jacob Davenport – After coming on against Bristol, Davenport will be hoping to get an opportunity from the start at Ewood Park this weekend.

CM: Joe Rothwell – Despite being substituted in midweek, Rothwell should keep his place in Mowbray’s midfield as they seek the all-important three points.

LW: Harvey Elliott – The on-loan Liverpool youngster had many doubters when he first arrived at Blackburn. Ever since, however, he has flourished and is slowly becoming a mainstay in the Rovers frontline.

ST: Adam Armstrong – Though some fans were quick to slate him after the Bristol game, the stats don’t lie. With 14 goals to his name, Armstrong is almost a guaranteed starter under Mowbray, and rightfully so.

RW: Tyrhys Dolan – After coming on last time out, Dolan will be hoping to receive yet another opportunity from the start- this time against Norwich City.