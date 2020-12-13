Rotherham United will be on the lookout for reinforcements in January to help in their bid to avoid relegation straight back to League One.

After some good results in the early weeks of the season on their return to the Championship, they are currently on a five-match winless run and sit just only a point above the drop zone.

As such, any help that can be sourced in the winter window will be of great help to manager Paul Warne ahead of the second half of the season.

Their budget will be tight, but here are a couple of players linked with the Millers over the summer who they may be able to revisit.

Greg Leigh

Rotherham were reported to be weighing up an approach for left-back Leigh from Dutch side NAC Breda, but no such move materialised.

Instead the former Bury man signed for Aberdeen in October, on a short-term deal which runs out next month. The Jamaica international has just broken into their first team too, but his future beyond January remains uncertain.

Were another move to be on the cards, Rotherham would be very grateful having lost their only left-back, Joe Mattock, to injury for at least two months.

Liam Millar

The Liverpool youngster was linked with a loan move to a number of Championship sides, including Rotherham, over the summer window.

Millar eventually stayed put at Anfield but, having impressed so far this season in their Under-23s team, the Canadian striker will be eager to add to the senior experience gleaned in the past two years in spells at Kilmarnock.

Rotherham have scored less than a goal a game this term and an extra threat up front would be useful, having struggled to settle on a strikeforce all season. Another loan addition like Millar could be a welcome boost.