With the January transfer window just a few weeks away, Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has made no secret of the fact that he will want new signings through the door.

He is yet to win in six matches in charge of the Owls, leaving them stricken at the bottom of the Championship table and four points adrift of safety.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri will need to reach into his pocket once more to strengthen the squad into one Pulis can lead to survival.

While the new man in charge will have undoubtedly have his own targets, there are a couple of players linked with the club over the summer that may also be of interest.

Kenneth Zohore

One of Wednesday’s biggest summer targets under Monk, Zohore came close to agreeing a loan deal from West Bromwich Albion, only for talks to falter and the striker to secure a move to Millwall instead.

However, his loan at the Lions only runs until the middle of January, and if the deal is not extended the door would be open for the Hillsborough club to consider the move again.

Zohore would arguably be a better signing for Pulis than his predecessor. With a big frame and the ability to hold the ball and link play, he could be the ideal man to play as the lone forward in their 4-5-1 formation.

West Brom could certainly be persuaded to agree a permanent deal with a future at the Premier League club looking unlikely.

Andre Green

Currently a free agent and therefore not necessarily a January target, the former Aston Villa winger is nevertheless a player that Wednesday may now want to rekindle their interest in.

Pulis has identified the wide positions as areas where he would like to improve and Green, who was considered by Monk despite an apparent unsuitability to his style, would be useful player to bolster their options, as well as bringing huge potential if they can draw the best out of him.