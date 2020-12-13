Barnsley are sitting pretty in the Championship as the January transfer window draws nearer, after a great start to life under new head coach Valerien Ismael.

They are currently 10 points clear of the relegation zone and closer to the play-off places, albeit with a push for the latter still appearing highly unlikely.

Their needs in the window aren’t urgent, then, as Ismael approaches his first window as boss at Oakwell.

It will be a particularly strange one for Barnsley, who in recent years have focused their recruitment efforts on players from Europe, and especially Austria, which will now be far more challenging as a result of new rules on incoming EU players following Brexit.

Therefore the domestic market will become a greater relevance again for the Reds, and there are some EFL players that might be worth another look having been targeted over the summer.

Ben Whiteman

The Doncaster skipper was a major target for Barnsley, having been a classy operator in League One in the past couple of seasons.

His ability to dictate a game, control play and set the tempo is virtually unrivalled at that level, and a chance in the Championship seems inevitable.

Having been knocked back in the summer, Barnsley would be wise to have another go at tempting Whiteman across South Yorkshire. It is a move they wouldn’t regret.

Josh Gordon

If the January window is more likely to bring light touches to the Barnsley squad than any drastic action, one notable space to fill would be up front.

Cauley Woodrow is doing a fine job but cover for him is thin on the ground, and a low-cost signing from the lower leagues may be just the thing to bring competition.

Barnsley were among several sides interested in Walsall striker Josh Gordon last summer and his pace and, in particular, his industry would be a perfect match for the style brought to the club by Ismael.