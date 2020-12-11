Michael Jacobs will return to action as Portsmouth face Ipswich Town on Saturday, as per The News.

The winger sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Sunderland in October and has missed the side’s last twelve matches.

Jacobs returned to full training at the beginning of the week and will be hoping to get back onto the pitch as soon as possible.

The 29-year-old arrived from Wigan in September on a two-year deal and played seven times, scoring once before his injury. He compliments an already potent array of attacking players that see the Blue’s sit top of the League One scoring chart.

With Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis chipping in with five and four goals respectively, Jacobs may find it difficult to displace one of Kenny Jackett’s wide men. On the other hand, the Portsmouth boss may turn to the player’s experience, as he looks to steer the side out of the third tier.

Promotion expertise…

Previously Jacobs has won the league a total of three times, once with Wolves and twice with Wigan Athletic.

His familiarity with what it takes to get to the top of the table could prove invaluable, as Pompey look to make a push to the summit.

Big game…

Portsmouth currently sit in fourth but a win on Saturday will see them leapfrog their opponents and move into third place.

Later in the month the Blues will travel north to league leaders Hull City where after regaining some match sharpness, Jacobs will be hoping to inspire a Pompey win.