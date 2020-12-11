Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady is set to leave the Villans at the end of the current season according to Alan Hutton.

This could be a player that West Midlands rivals Birmingham City look at signing on a short-term deal, whether they take him in January or at the end of the season.

The Egyptian has plenty of Championship experience with the likes of Hull City and Villa as well as a play-off final win with the Villans in 2019 against Derby County in which he played a crucial part as he set up Anwar El-Ghazi for the first goal of the game.

For Birmingham, this is definitely a deal that would make sense, with Villa supposedly wanting to shift the full-back, it wouldn’t seem as though they would demand a high fee and could work well for both parties.

The Blues could do with another right-back with their only senior option being Maxime Colin, while he is reliable, they could do with another option should he pick up an injury.

Elmohamady is a marauding full-back who likes to get forward and with his experience as well, he could be a valuable addition to the side and could even give Karanka the option to switch to a three at the back formation and using the 33 year-old as a wing-back higher up the pitch.

One stumbling block for the West Midlands side could potentially be his Premier League wages but he may well take a pay cut to continue plying his trade close to where he now calls home.