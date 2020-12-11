Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is the Championship’s top scorer of penalties so far this season, having netted from the spot five times.

No player in English football has converted from 12 yards more often since the beginning of the campaign than the former Fulham man.

The simple act of slotting the ball past the goalkeeper can often be made to look very difficult, as those at his former club might attest following their high-profile struggles in the Premier League this season.

But there have been no such problems for Woodrow, who has stepped up five times and turned away in celebration five times.

His latest proved the winning goal on Wednesday night, as Barnsley secured a 2-1 win at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Woodrow actually scored in open play, but with the whistle already blown for a foul he had to regather and block out any distractions to ensure he would find the back of the net again.

“I was a little but gutted to be fair, but it’s part of the game,” he told The72. “The referee blew the whistle, and then it was about doing my little routine that I do and putting it away.

“They’re doing their best as well to put my off. They’re standing in the box, they’re doing anything they can to delay me, the keeper’s saying a few words. It’s all part of the game, and I came out on top that time.”

The unusual circumstances of that penalty against Wycombe followed an even bigger pressure kick earlier in the season against Bristol City, when he rescued a point in the 102nd minute after a lengthy injury stoppage between the foul and the penalty.

Woodrow offered a revealing insight into just how important the mental side of taking a penalty kick is.

“It’s something that, when I was younger, I probably didn’t look into as much as I do now,” he said.

“As I’ve got older I’ve looked at how important it is. It’s definitely more about your nerves and controlling yourself.

“It’s 12 yards out and anyone can hit the ball in the corner from 12 yards. It is more of a focus thing and getting yourself ready for it.

“It’s all about repetition and focus. If I do my steps right then I fancy myself to score.”

Barnsley travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship tomorrow, with Ismael’s side looking to claim a consecutive away win against the division’s bottom club.