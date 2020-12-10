Callum Styles has made a good start to the season for Barnsley but manager Valerian Ismael wants to see more from the 20-year old.

The midfielder has featured 14 times for the Tykes so far this term, scoring three goals in the process to have really become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Styles featured as a central midfielder during Ismael’s first game in charge but was moved to left wing-back at half time and there has been no looking back for the youngster who has quickly made the position his own.

The midfielder turned wing-back has shown great composure for a young player and his attacking flair going forward has really made him stand out to his manager and his team-mates.

The 20-year-old scored last time out in Barnsley’s 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, a win which could prove vital come the end of the season as the Tykes main aim will be to stay in the league and Wycombe may well be one of the sides fighting with them.

Styles has featured in every game when he has been fit and available for selection, proving how valuable he is to the way Barnsley want to play and his energy is key to the system.

Barnsley coach Ismael wants Styles to keep this level of form up.

“I told him you need consistency in your performance,” he said.

“He’s playing at a very good level now but we have to stay at this level.

“We need to raise the bar another level and that’s why I’m very happy for him and for all the guys.”

Barnsley travel to struggling Sheffield Wednesday next as they look to push even further from the drop zone while the Owls look to fight to get out of it.