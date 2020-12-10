It was a bitter moment was Watford’s relegation from the Premier League. It led to players moving on and a mangerial change.

Vladimir Ivic has guided the Hornets to 3rd in the table, the London outfit just four points off the top spot held by fellow relegation side Norwich City.

Speaking ahead of their next game, per the Watford observer, Ivic has indicated that one big change is needed as he looks to maintain this lofty position – a change in players’ attitude.

Looking for consistency

Ivic admits that the players’ attitudes must be adjusted and their mindset changed as Watford look for better consistency.

The inconsistency that the Hornets head coach is looking to change relates to the difference between their home and away form and performances.

Since beating Norwich City in the Premier League onver a year ago, Watford have just two wins on their travels – they’ve only beaten Derby away in this season’s Championship.

That scrappy 1-0 win at Pride Park is Ivic’s sole away success since joining the club and he knows that this must change.

Looking to pick up pace on away wins

Ivic is aware that their is a disparity between home results and away disappointments. Commenting on this, when discussing away performances, he says that “We never prepare for a game and calculate our players will not give their maximum.”

With inconsistency ruling the roost away from Vicarage Road, Ivic admits that the players’ attitudes must change and that change starts at Birmingham City on Saturday. Commenting specifically on this, he adds: “it’s something that we’ve discussed between us and with the players and tried to change a lot of times in our way how we play and our attitude.”

Game of two halves but Ivic wants one performance

It’s not that Watford are poor away from home, far from it. What they are is blindingly good in patches but not able to sustain this over the course of 90 minutes.

It is this that Watford’s Serbian boss wants th focus on and change. He said: “In the last game, we started good, we played the first 45 minutes in a good level and after the second half, it was poor and not good enough to do what we prepared.”

It is a unified performance that Vladimir Ilic is looking for when Watford are on their travels. All eyes will be trained on the upcoming Birmingham match to see if it arrives.