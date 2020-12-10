Sheffield Wednesday look set to complete some business in January, with a ‘few names’ having been linked.

Going into this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby at home to Barnsley, Tony Pulis will again go in search of his first win as manager.

A midweek defeat at Huddersfield Ton saw Derby leapfrog them off the bottom spot and saw Pulis extend his winless run as Wednesday boss to six.

In a online Q&A, Examiner Live’s Dom Howson gave this update on the forthcoming January transfer window.

“There have been a few names linked. Sydney van Hooijdonk is the one that has been doing the rounds in the past week or so but I’m not sure how realistic that one really is.”

The 21-year-old has been linked with all of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Son of former Forest striker Pierre, van Hooijdonk looks set to leave NAC Breda next month, and with a clause in his contract which means he could yet leave on a free.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday in the running for Euro striker – available for ‘free’ in January

Pulis is in desperate need of reinforcements in January.

His side have scored just nine goals all season with three of those coming under his watch.

“I still think Wednesday are a big pull for players, despite their position in the table,” Howson continued. “The points deduction certainly did not put people off wanting to come to the club in the summer.”

Wednesday did see a host of players come into the club over summer.

Garry Monk looked as though he was building a relatively compeitive Wednesday squad with the likes of Izzy Brown and Elias Kachunga coming in.

But both have struggled since their summer moves to Hillsborough, and a big January transfer window surely lies ahead for Wednesday and Pulis.

A win this weekend would take them into double-figures in terms of points, but they remain four points from safety.