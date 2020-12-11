Bournemouth are well placed to make an immediate return to the Premier League after a solid first half of the season in the Championship.

The Cherries sit second with 31 points from 17 games and are only three points adrift league leaders Norwich City.

Bournemouth also boast an impressive total of 29 goals from 17 games, a record only bettered by Blackburn Rovers’ tally of 31.

But the Cherries were left frustrated away at Swansea City last time out, following a goalless draw at the Liberty Stadium.

It was the first time Jason Tindall’s side had failed to score since a 1-0 defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday on 3rd November.

Here are two potential summer transfer targets that Bournemouth may want to revisit next month.

Bright Osayi-Samuel



Bournemouth were reportedly one of a number of clubs that were interested in signing the Queens Park Rangers winger last summer, and may want to consider making another approach for the 22-year-old.

Osayi-Samuel’s QPR contract expires this summer, and the Hoops may want to cash in on him before being forced to let the player go for free at the end of the season.

The prospect of potential Premier League football next season could be enough to convince the winger to swap west London for the Dorset coast.

But it is likely that the Cherries would need to fight off stiff competition for his signature, with Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Club Brugge all reportedly interested back in the summer according to The Sun.

Tyrese Campbell

The Cherries were linked with a move for Campbell in the summer transfer window with Joshua King expected to leave the Vitality Stadium at the time, according to the Express.

King remained with the Cherries despite plenty of interest in taking him away from Dorset, but has endured a torrid time recently, after testing positive for Coronavirus while on international duty with Norway and is yet to score for either club or country this season.

With that in mind, now may be the time to add fresh impetus to the Bournemouth attack and Campbell has impressed with his performances for Stoke City this season.

The 20-year-old has scored 7 goals in 18 appearances for the Potters in all competitions so far this campaign, and acquiring the England under-20 international could be a shrewd piece of business.