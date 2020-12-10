Sheffield United have turned their attentions to Preston North End defender Ben Davies as they look to bolster their defensive options amidst being sat bottom of the Premier League table.

The Blades currently sit on one point from their opening 11 league games but still remain in touching distance of Fulham who sit six points above them, just outside the relegation zone.

The Premier League outfit are deemed to be interested in the central defender with Jack O’Connell possibly missing the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Davies has been a peripheral figure in the Preston side since the 17/18 season after a positive loan spell with Fleetwood Town in Sky Bet League One the year before.

He is part of a small selection of left-sided centre-backs that possess top quality in the Championship, a position Chris Wilder will be keen to strengthen at Sheffield United with their current injury woes.

His dominance in the air, as well as his composure on the ball, is second-to-none and he could slot into the Premier League sides team like a glove.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Preston academy and with only six months left on his deal from January onwards, he may well leave for a cut-price fee.

With 119 appearances for the Lilywhites and an average of 1.47 points per game in the league, it is easy to see why a Premier League side would be interested in his services.

Preston will be hoping to keep hold of one of their most valuable assets but this may be a tough ask if the Yorkshire side come calling for his services.