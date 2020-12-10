Dillon Phillips opted for a move to Cardiff City in the summer, with both Blackburn Rovers and Derby County having been interested.

The goalkeeper left Charlton Athletic in the summer.

Having featured in all 46 of Charlton’s Championship games last season he proved to be a shining light in an otherwise dire relegation campaign.

His summer exit looked imminent after Charlton’s return to League One, and a host of clubs were linked with the 25-year-old.

Both Blackburn and Derby were the early front-runners to sign Phillips.

Blackburn having seen Christian Walton return to Brighton following his loan spell and Derby seeing Ben Hamer return to Huddersfield Town.

Phillips then became a wanted man.

But after both Blackburn and Derby seemingly slowed down in their pursuit of the Charlton man, he would have to wait until deadline day to seal his Championship move.

He joined Neil Harris’ Cardiff City but he’s yet to make a single appearance for the club.

Alex Smithies is the Cardiff no.1 and he’s not yet come under questioning, keeping Phillips well on the sidelines for the time being.

Having been such a strong goalkeeper last season, it’s a real shame to see Phillips being wasted like this at Cardiff.

He proved a match for the Championship and likely Blackburn and Derby could do with him in goal this weekend, but for Phillips opting for a spot on the Cardiff City bench.

A January loan could be a possibility, but Harris might think twice about letting his second-choice keeper leave.