Jon Toral looked back to his best for Birmingham City last night and he came back with a bang as he scored a brace at Reading to give Aitor Karanka’s side all three points at one of the Championship’s play-off contenders.

The midfielder notched on the 29th and 37th minute to put the Blues 2-0 up going into the break, Reading did get a goal back in the second half but the away side held on for all three points.

As well as Toral’s goals, he was also the creative spark, the attacking midfielder completed four dribbles and also one key pass, coupled with a 69% pass completion, this was Toral’s best performance in a Blues shirt for some time.

Toral wasn’t only key going forward for Karanka’s side however as won three tackles and also three aerial duels, proving he is more than just your average playmaker.

Although the Spaniard has seen his opportunities limited due to the signing of Australian Riley McGree and a constant change to the formation, he is proving his worth to the team and may well have given his manager something to think about moving forward as he may look to fit McGree and Toral into the same team, utilising both their creative sparks.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to kick on from his performance last night to try and recapture his form from the 2015/16 season during his loan spell with the Blues where he picked up eight goals and three assists and averaged 1.4 key passes per game in 36 league games (28 starts).

The big question is can he prove to Karanka that he is the right man to move the blues forward?