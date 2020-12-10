According to numerous sources such as football italia and Teesside Live, former Middlesbrough defensive midfielder Marten De Roon is focused on the task ahead with Atalanta and not transfer interest from Barcelona – according to Mundo Deportivo.

The former Boro man has a contract that runs out at the end of the season and talk in Spain is that the Catalan giants are hot on his trail.

De Roon – the Boro years

De Roon is currently playing out the final season of his current deal with Serie A side Atalanta, his second spell at the club. He’d originally signed for them for £12m in July 2015; a year later he was at Middlesbrough – bought for a near-£10m fee.

He was at the Teessiders for just over a year (July 2016-August 2017), appearing 33 times for Boro in the Premier League and scoring 4 goals. He left to rejoin Atalanta in a £12.1m move after Middlesbrough were relegated.

Old ties revisted in new times

Mundo Deportivo say that De Roon is wanted by Barca as they look to reinvigorate a side that has started to flag somewhat over the recent past.

In potentially joining Barcelona, the Atalanta defensive midfielder, and former Boro man, would meet a familiar face in the Catalan capital – Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite was a Boro player himself, although the overalp between him and De Roon was brief. Bratihwaite signed in July 2017; De Roon leaving the following month.

Braithwaite was snapped up by Barcelona for £16.3m in a quick deal deep into February this year. He’s gone on to score 5 goals in 22 games for los azulgrana, including 4 in 11 Champions League and La Liga appearances this season.

De Roon focused on the task ahead

Despite being in the last season of his deal, and despite being ‘targeted’ by football giants Barcelona, De Roon is looking no further than what he is currently doing on the pitch for Atalanta.

When asked of the interest, per football italia, De Roon replied: “I have no comments to make, I’m focused on Atalanta. I’m fine here, the family is happy. I didn’t think about the market rumours.”

It looks like a reacquaintance between De Roon and Braithwaite might have to wait a little longer.

How will Colin Warnock's Middlesbrough fare in the Championship this season?