Will Hughes, who has been described by manager and fans as one of the best players Watford have available to them.

Head Coach Vladimir Ivic confirmed today that Will Hughes is available to start for his teams trip to Birmingham, after making consecutive appearances off of the bench against Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

“He’s very close and maybe he should have started in the previous game,” said Ivic.

“It was 50/50 if I would start with him or not. I decided to start him from the bench for a second game because I believe that this is the process what he needs to do and what we did with other players.

“A player coming in after a long period, he needs to take the time and sometimes it’s a risk to start them immediately but now I believe that after this game, however long he played, he is ready to be a starter. Maybe he’ll start in the next game.”

Will Hughes was bought by Watford in the summer of 2017 for a fee of a reported £8m and The Hornets have never looked back.

The Watford midfield has looked extremely different with Doucoure’s departure to Merseyside in the summer and the struggles of keeping Etienne Capoue and Will Hughes match fit.

Being ever-present in the Watford team since their arrivals, the lack of Hughes and Capoue in the lineup from week to week has evidently had an effect on Vladimir Ivic’s Golden Boys.

The Serbian has confirmed both of them as, ‘options’ and ‘available’, so any fans of the Hertfordshire side could be in for a treat.

Watford’s away form compared to their home form is abysmal and the introduction of the pair could be a huge boost, with club skipper Troy Deeney also back from injury in recent weeks and back amongst the goals.