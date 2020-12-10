Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis was linked with both Derby County and Preston North End over summer.

The Championship duo were going head-to-head for the season-long loan signing of Davis in the last transfer window.

Instead, the 22-year-old would remain at Villa Park going into his Premier League campaign – he’s made just one league appearance though.

Now, emerging reports from Birmingham Live suggest that Davis ‘could’ be loaned out in January, with the Championship his likeliest destination.

Both Preston and Derby could do with the firepower.

Preston under Alex Neil have stalled this season but having gone three games unbeaten, they’re stabilising – as too are Derby County.

READ: Trio of Championship clubs monitoring Euro striker – available for ‘free’ in January

Wayne Rooney’s side came off the bottom of the table earlier in the month.

They claimed just their second win of the season at Millwall and subjected Sheffield Wednesday to the bottom spot, having drawn at Brentford last night as well.

But goals are still a problem.

England and Manchester United’s all-time scorer is strapped for goals and he could yet turn to Davis to give him a bit extra in that department.

Last season Davis made 18 Premier League appearances without scoring.

Dean Smith favours the youngster and he should be keen for him to gain first-team experience, having kept him at Villa Park needlessly for the first-half of this campaign.

Either Derby or Preston would be a good fit – the Championship is the best place for a youngster to learn their trade, and this transfer ‘stand-off’ might come back to the fore in January.