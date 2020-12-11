QPR have had an underwhelming season to date with 18 points from 17 Championship games to date, sitting 18th and six points clear of the bottom three.

Rangers are also winless in their last four games, most recently drawing 1-1 away at London rivals Millwall last time out.

Their last win was a 3-2 victory over Rotherham United on 24th November, and Hoops fans will be hoping for some January additions to propel their side up the table.

Here, we look at two potential summer transfer targets that QPR may want to revisit next month.

Jordan Jones

The Rangers winger was linked with a move to QPR in the summer, with Middlesbrough and Preston North End reportedly interested in signing the Northern Ireland international at the time.

Jones was identified as a potential replacement for Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is still stalling on a new contract offer in west London.

With Oyasi-Samuel’s future up in the air, now may be a good time for QPR to make another move for Jones, who appears to have been frozen out of the picture at Rangers.

He has made just four appearances across all competitions this season, and the Glasgow side could be willing to listen to offers for the winger.



Sorba Thomas

The 21-year-old Boreham Wood winger was heavily tipped to join QPR in the last summer transfer window, and it may be worth Rangers reigniting their interest in the non-league forward.

Thomas was on the books at West Ham United as a youth team player, but dropped down to non-league after failing to make the grade in east London.

He is a player seen by many as being able to fit into Mark Warburton’s attacking style of play in west London, and would bolster their forward options.