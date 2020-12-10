Barnsley are reportedly ‘lining-up’ a move for Forest Green Rovers’ defender Liam Kitching.

Football Insider claim that the Tykes are interested in bringing Kitching – a former Leeds United academy player – to Oakwell.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Harrogate Town before leaving Leeds for Forest Green ahead of the last season.

He’d make 29 appearances for Rovers in League Two, having featured 15 times in this campaign.

Now though, Barnsley are said to be keeping close tabs on Kitching.

This season under now Valerien Ismael is going quite well for Barnsley – last night’s win over Wycombe Wanderers took them to 16th in the table, having battled relegation last season.

Form remains inconsistent but the Frenchman is bringing about these impressive Barnsley youngsters that Gerhard Struber managed last season.

Football Insider reports that Barnsley are keen to bring in a defender – whether it be January or in the summer – and to bring in a young one at that.

With finances ever tight for teams like Barnsley, focusing on youth seems to be the way forward.

In the Championship, they go up against Sheffield Wednesday in the Yorkshire derby this weekend.

The Owls sit at the foot of the table and still await their first win under new manager Tony Pulis, whilst Barnsley will look to make back-to-back away wins.

Kitching looks a keen signing and Leeds may well rue his departure should he go on to shine for the club. It;d be good to get the deal done next month, before anymore suitors emerge.