Following relegation to the Championship, the intentions from everyone involved at the club was very clear, Watford want to win the league and make a swift return to the top flight.

Despite sitting in third place this season, The Hornets have been quite disappointing this season, sitting outside of the play-offs.

If Watford want to win the league then they are going to have to improve. With the January transfer window just around the corner, a couple of signings could provide the push needed to bring the trophy to Hertfordshire.

Siriki Dembele

Tricky Siriki is already having his highest goal scoring campaign, with five goals already this season, as he plays on the left-wing of a 4-2-3-1 formation, although the 24-year-old can play anywhere along the front three in attack.

Watford have failed to pose enough of an attacking threat this season, especially away from home, so the club should be scouting for an attacking recruit in January and they should look no further than Siriki Dembele.

He provides pace, flair, creativity in his game whilst providing versatility in his positioning, allowing flexibility in formations deployed.

Harry Pickering

With Pervis Estupinan sold late in the summer transfer window, Watford have been without a natural left-back all season, with Adam Masina injured and not expected to return until at least the new year.

Head coach Vladimir Ivic prefers to play a 4-3-3, but without a natural left-back, the Serbian has been reluctant to play a four at the back formation often.

This transfer window is an excellent opportunity to resolve an ongoing issue, as 21-year-old Harry Pickering may be available. Pickering has been ever-present for Crewe Alexandra in the last four seasons after graduating from their academy two seasons prior.

The youngster is homegrown, experienced playing EFL football and has proven his qualities this season. For both parties, this move would make perfect sense.