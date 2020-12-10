Huddersfield Town have today been struck with a massive injury blow, with the news that top-scorer Josh Koroma is injured for three months.

The news was broke by head coach Carlos Corberan in his press conference earlier, and is a shattering blow for the Terriers, who are losing their star player at one of the most crucial points of the season.

Koroma has been in the form of his life, for Huddersfield netting six goals so far this season, making him one of the most prolific attackers in the league.

Huddersfield Town supporters were greeted with the news they were dreading in the press conference earlier with Corberan stating of the Englishman:

“He has a difficult hamstring injury, he’ll be out for around for three months. It’s a big negative for both himself and for the squad.”

Corberan is right about both parts of his comment, particularly the latter, as Koroma has scored double the goals of second top scorer Carel Eiting, and he really is the Terriers main attacking outlet.

In his absence the Spanish coach will have to rely on other options, with expensive signing Adama Diakhaby the most likely to take his place in the team. This would represent a major opportunity for the Frenchman who arrived from AS Monaco in 2018, and has so far been a flop for the Terriers.

Another player who could seize the opportunity is full back Jaden Brown, who came on for Koroma. This would be ideal for full back Harry Toffolo who is an overlapping full back, and would be able to attack even more with a natural defender in front of him.

Ultimately, Huddersfield are going to have to find away to cope without their star player. Koroma’s absence will be a big blow for the Terriers, but will also hand an opportunity to one of the two players mentioned above to get their Huddersfield Town careers on track.