Swansea manager Steve Cooper has given a positive injury update on centre-back Ryan Bennett and will be looking to include him in the squad for the Cardiff City clash at the weekend.

Bennett has featured nine times for the Swans this season since his £3.6m move from Wolves in the summer.

The centre-back has proved to be a crucial part of the puzzle for Swansea as they have looked a lot more assured at the back as they boast the best defensive record in the Championship having only conceded ten goals as they sit comfortably in 5th, occupying a play-off position.

The Jacks are currently operating with a three at the back system and having Bennett in the middle of it has been the key to allowing the players in front of him to play with freedom and flair as he gives strength and solidity in between other athletic defenders.

Cooper’s side has only lost twice when Bennett has played and he will be keen to have him back in the squad for the Welsh derby against arch-rivals Cardiff.

The 30-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough which forced him to miss the 2-0 win over Luton Town and Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Cooper said he is hoping Bennett will be available for selection and echoed how important the game is for the fans, especially during these times.

“Ryan has not played [the last two], he’s picked up a bit of a hamstring strain,” said the head coach.

“We’re giving him every chance to try and be available for the weekend, we’ll know more tomorrow whether we’ll involve him or not.”

On the game itself, Cooper said: “It’s a game that means an awful lot to our supporters and it’s a game that we really want to win.

“I want them to see a team giving their best. Football is important to so many people and at the moment they’re not being given that,” he continued.

Swansea travel to Cardiff on Saturday as they face off at the Cardiff City Stadium at 12:30.