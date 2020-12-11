Swansea City have made a flying start to the Championship season and sit in the top six.

The potential to reach the Premier League is undoubtedly there for the taking at the Liberty Stadium this campaign. Though it has to be said, January arrivals will still be on the cards in Wales.

Should Cooper make the necessary improvements in the upcoming transfer window, his side will be among the favourites in the hunt for reaching the top flight.

Derrick Williams

With a lack of experience in the Swansea backline an increasing worry for Cooper, he may opt to return for summer target Derrick Williams in January. The Blackburn Rovers defender could seek a move, too, having made as little as nine league appearances this season.

The departures of Joe Rodon and Mike van der Hoorn left those at the Liberty stadium short when it comes to defensive reinforcements, but you wouldn’t know it. The Swans have conceded the least amount of goals in the division so far.

Despite already boasting the best defensive record in the league, Swansea could still try and tempt the experienced Williams into making a January move.

Sydney van Hooijdonk

Under Cooper, Swansea’s strength comes from the defensive third of the pitch, while their struggles remain in the final third. As reported by The72, this could see the Welshman make a January move for NAC Breda striker Van Hooijdonk.

The move would make perfect sense, too. Andrew Ayew has plenty of goals in him, but, it has to be said, the Swans are becoming over-reliant on the forward to produce the goods.

The signing of another goalscorer could prove to be the difference-maker between promotion success and promotion failure this season.