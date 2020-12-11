Milwall were touted for a fairly successful season before a ball was kicked this campaign, however, that has not been the case at all.

The Lions have been severely underwhelming, picking up just 21 points in seventeen games, keeping them in 17th. Not all hope is lost though, as with more than half the season remaining, Gary Rowett’s team are only nine points off the playoffs and ten points behind the automatic promotion places.

With some January recruits, Millwall have the potential to at least force a playoff push and that has to be the aim for the Bermondsey club.

Ronan Curtis

Millwall’s best attacking player is undoubtedly Jed Wallace, who tops the goal-scoring charts for his side as a winger/inside forward. A player built in a similar mould is 24-year-old Ronan Curtis, who could bring a similar attacking threat on the opposite wing, after being a standout player in League 1 for a few seasons now.

Joining Portsmouth in 2018, Curtis is a player who has stood out in League One and deserves a chance in The Championship. Millwall could be the perfect destination for both parties as the Irishman continues to develop his career.

Matej Vydra

Mostly remembered for breaking onto the scene at Watford in his first campaign in English football as a youngster, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, Vydra’s career has been a rollercoaster since then.

With a couple of excellent individual seasons in The Championship with Derby and Watford, The Czech Republic international has failed to make a huge impact in the Premier League for both West Brom and now currently Burnley.

Rowett has admitted he is looking for attacking options in January and with 28-year-old out of favour at Premier League Burnley, Matej Vydra could be the perfect man that Millwall are looking for.