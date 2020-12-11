Norwich City have had a flying start to their season back in the Championship sitting top of the pile as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Though they have had a great start, they have been hit with an injury crisis that has seen more than 10 senior players ruled out over the past few weeks.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday insider ‘shoots down’ rumours linking Euro striker

Luckily for Norwich, they have a decent amount of squad depth, although the quality isn’t up to that of the players missing.

In this article, two players have been identified that can add to Norwich’s strength in depth….

Jorge Grant

Jorge Grant has been one of those players who has had to work really hard to get to where he is after having a few loan moves away from Nottingham Forest before departing on a permanent deal to Lincoln City in 2019.

Grant possesses great composure on the ball as well as a great range of passing as he has become a pivotal part of the Lincoln midfield as they sit 2nd in League One.

The midfielder can play anywhere across the midfield whether that be on the left, in the middle or on the right and he has contributed seven goals and one assist in 14 league games this season.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel is an exciting player, he is quick with or without the ball and possesses a bag of tricks to bamboozle most defences in the Championship.

Since moving to QPR from Blackpool in 2017, the winger has really come into his own and got better and better each season. Osayi-Samuel has contributed two goals and three assists so far this season in a struggling side.

With Emi Buendia rumoured to be leaving Norwich for Arsenal, this could be the perfect replacement for the Canaries as they look to carry on their push towards promotion back to the Premier League.

Who would you rather sign if you could only have one?