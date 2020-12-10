Barrow’s form has slumped of late and they could do with some signings this winter to freshen up their side.

The aim for the Bluebirds is to simply survive in League Two now. Here are three players they should sign-

Dominic Poleon, free

He remains a free agent after parting company with fellow fourth tier side Newport County at the end of the last campaign. Barrow boss David Dunn managed him at Oldham Athletic.

Poleon, who is 27 years old, would give the Cumbrian side another option and dimension in attack. He has previously played for the likes of Leeds United, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City.

Daniel Butterworth, Blackburn Rovers

The goals have dried up for Barrow recently and they need to bring in another striker or two in the January transfer window. Butterworth, who is 21 years old, fits the bill for them.

Dunn could try and seek a favour from his former club and bring in their young forward to sharpen his attack.

Butterworth spent time in the academy at Manchester United before joining Blackburn in 2015. He has since made three appearances for their first-team but could leave on loan in the near future.

Nathan Shaw, Blackpool

Dunn will know about him from his time as first-team coach at Blackpool last season. Shaw is currently on loan at AFC Fylde but Barrow should hand him an opportunity in the Football League.

He would give the Bluebirds more competition in attacking areas and a loan move to Holker Street this winter would be beneficial to his development.

Will Barrow stay up?