Blackpool are in great form in League One at the moment and will have their sights set on pushing into the top six.

The Tangerines could look to boost their squad this winter. Here are three players they should sign-

Liam Millar, Liverpool

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will know all about the Canada international from his time as a coach at Liverpool. Millar is currently a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s but could become available in the upcoming January transfer window.

He has previously spent time out on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Kilmarnock and is an option for the Seasiders.

Joe Hardy, Liverpool

He is another who Blackpool should try and lure away from Anfield. Hardy, who is 22 years old, may want to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The forward has previously been on the books at Tranmere Rovers, Manchester City, Stoke City and Brentford in the past but hasn’t played much senior football so far in his career.

Paul Mullin, Cambridge United

The 26-year-old is enjoying life in League Two this season and could have other clubs keeping tabs on him. He has scored 14 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this term.

Blackpool should add at least one attacking player into their ranks next month and Mullin would be ideal for them. He has previously played for Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers. Could the Seasiders lure him back up north?

