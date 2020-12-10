Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a season of new hope so far, but, they’ll be desperate to make the minor improvements needed to cause the biggest of upsets come the end of the campaign.

Those improvements, of course, could come in the form of January transfer as Tony Mowbray looks to return for summer targets who Rovers failed to get over the line in previous attempts.

As the top goalscorers in the division, Rovers’ focus may not be on recruiting players for the final third. Instead, they may opt for the opposite in January- opting to bring in defensive players at Ewood Park.

Connor Ripley

As the son of Blackburn legend Stuart Ripley, who won most notably won the Premier League with the club, the opportunity to join up with Mowbray at Ewood Park will attract goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

In the summer, it is understood that the shot-stopper wanted out of current club Preston North End due to a lack of playtime. With his minutes on the pitch not likely to increase anytime, either, a move could be on the cards for Ripley in January.

This may see Blackburn’s interest return as they look to add to a squad with the potential of finishing in the play-off places.

Ben Whiteman

As a League One player, the opportunity to make the step up to the Championship will attract Ben Whiteman. In truth, too, Rovers could do with a player of Whiteman’s ability.

Doncaster may demand a high fee, however, with Whiteman’s contract not expiring until 2023. Mowbray would have been disappointed to miss out on the midfielder in the summer, and could make another attempt at securing his signature in January.

Having made such a strong start to the season, Rovers will undoubtedly be keen to add to their squad in January.