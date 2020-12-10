Charlton Athletic have made a relatively solid start to life back in League One.

The Addicks will be hoping they’re only there for one season only and they can get back to the Championship. However, they could do with a few reinforcements this winter.

Here are three players they should sign-

Liam Lindsay, Stoke City

He has fallen out-of-favour at the Bet365 Stadium and could be available in the upcoming January transfer window.

Charlton have had to play the likes of Darren Pratley, Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews out of position at centre-back so far in this campaign and should bring in some competition/cover for that spot.

Lindsay helped Barnsley gain promotion to the Championship in 2019 and would be ideal for the London club.

Joe Pigott, AFC Wimbledon

The Addicks should try and lure him back to the Valley next month.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, has scored 42 goals in 125 games for Wimbledon over the past few years and is a proven goal scorer at League One level.

His contract there expires in June next year meaning Lee Bowyer’s side should tempt the Dons in January.

Amadou Bakayoko, Coventry City

His opportunities have dried up after the Sky Blues’ promotion from the third tier last season.

The former Walsall man played a part in Mark Robins’ side going up last term so knows what it takes to get out of the division. He would add more options and depth to Charlton’s attacking department.

In other Addicks news, their former striker Bradley Wright-Phillips is set to become a free agent, as per The72.

