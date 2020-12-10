Hull City sit top of League One and are in a good position to push for promotion during the second-half of the season.

The January transfer window is a good opportunity for the Tigers to sharpen their attacking options and ensure they’re well equipped to carry on their winning form.

Here are three players they should sign-

Danny Grant, Bohemians

The winger is on Hull’s radar going into next month. Grant, who is 20 years old, impressed in the Irish Premier Division this past year and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

The third tier table toppers won’t want to miss out on this one and he fits in their transfer policy of signing young players who they can develop and sell on in the future.



Max Watters, Crawley Town

He has been on fire so far in this campaign and has scored 12 goals in 14 games in all competitions for the Red Devils, attracting the attention of Watford and West Bromwich Albion in the process.

Watters played under Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers so is a player he may be monitoring the progress of.

Hull could do with another striker to give competition to Josh Magennis and Tom Eaves.

Harry Chapman, Blackburn Rovers

The ex-England youth International knows what it takes to get promoted from League One having helped Tony Mowbray’s men go up in 2018.

He struggles for opportunities at Ewood Park these days and could be available for loan this winter to get some game time.

