Nottingham Forest have struggled so far this season as they find themselves sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone after 17 league games.

The Reds had a big summer transfer swoop bringing in 14 new players including prolific forward Lyle Taylor from Charlton Athletic but with the mass overload of players as well as the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi, this may have upset the apple cart.

With Chris Hughton being appointed midway through the start of the season, he may well look at bringing in a couple of his own players to fit to hit system.

In this article, two players have been identified that Forest could go for…

Sydney van hooijdonk

van Hooijdonk, a name that many Nottingham Forest fans will be familiar with as Sydney’s dad, Pierre, played for the club between 1997-1999.

The young emerging talent is currently plying his trade in the Netherlands with NAC Breda and currently has eight goals in 12 games with two assists also to his name.

The 20-year-old can operate as a centre-forward or as a left-winger, showing his versatility in what would be needed for Forest.

van Hooijdonk could be the perfect replacement for the aging Lewis Grabban as the club looks towards the future.

Jack Byrne

Jack Byrne has been a player who has had numerous loan spells at a lot of different clubs including Cambuur, Oldham Athletic and Blackburn Rovers as well as never really finding a permanent home since leaving Manchester City in 2017 for Wigan Athletic.

The central midfielder found his place with Shamrock Rovers during the 2019 Ireland Premier Division season and has been a regular ever since impressing especially during the 2020 season where he scored nine goals and picked up three assists in just 17 games.

The midfielder could slot in nicely into Hughton’s side and give Forest that creative spark that they have been missing so far.

Who would you rather sign if you could only have one?