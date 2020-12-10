It’s no secret that Derby County have struggled for goals this season as they currently sit bottom of the ‘goals scored’ column in the Sky Bet Championship.

This shows with their league position, while they haven’t been scoring, they have still been leaking the odd goal at the back which has left the club fighting to get out of the bottom three.

The Rams let prolific forward Chris Martin leave on a free in the summer and Jack Marriott left for Sheffield Wednesday on loan, leaving themselves with just Martyn Waghorn and new signing Colin Kazim-Richards to choose from.

Here we look at two Derby County summer targets the club should return for in January:

Serdar Dursun

Dursun was a target for Derby back in the summer transfer window as the Rams looked to bolster their attacking options but came up short as the forward decided to stay with SV Darmstadt in Germany.

The forward is big and powerful, possesses great quality in the air and is also a lethal finisher. The 29-year-old currently has seven goals in ten league games so far this season with three assists also to his name.

Dursun would slot into Derby’s team like a glove with their current system of operating with one striker and with Dursun’s contract expiring next summer, he may well be available for a cut-price.

Connor Wickham

Like Dursun, Wickham is a big, physical striker that likes to throw his weight around and hold the ball up.

He has only featured 41 times for Crystal Palace over the last four seasons but during a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of last season, he showed he could be well utilised in the Championship despite only scoring on two occasions.

The 27-year-old’s current deal at Palace is up next summer and with his lack of playtime, It would be expected that he is to find a new club in January with Pride Park being a viable option.

Who would you rather sign if you could only have one?