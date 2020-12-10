Joel Latibeaudiere arrived at the Liberty Stadium from Manchester City towards the end of the last summer transfer in October, and what’s seen as a shrewd piece of business from the Championship side.

Despite arriving in south Wales without making a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola, he has already made impressive progress at the tender age of 20 after receiving an Under-17 World Cup winners’ medal.

The move ensured he linked up with Steve Cooper once again, with the Swansea boss at the helm when the Young Lions claimed the trophy in 2017.

The Three Lions starlet has sampled top-flight experience in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Twente, making six appearances and scoring once in a 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle.

It gave the youngster a greater tactical appreciation of the style of play required on the continent. Despite not playing as much as he would’ve liked, Latibeaudiere learned plenty from his European jaunt, as reported in the Manchester Evening News.

He proved his versatility during his time in the Netherlands, playing at right-back during all six of his appearances with his more natural position in the centre of defence.

In Latibeaudiere, Swansea also have someone who can play anywhere across the back four, even making his debut at left-back for Man City’s U18s.

Injury and the form of others initially restricted Latibeaudiere’s game time for the Swans, and he had to wait until the 5th December to make his debut – coming off the bench in a 2-0 victory over Luton Town due to Marc Guehi being forced off injured.

The 20-year-old kept his place in the side to make his first Swans start in a goalless draw at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday – a performance which drew plenty of plaudits from his boss and teammates, resulting in a dressing room round of applause.

The future seems bright for the youngster, and Latibeaudiere could play a vital in maintaining the Swans’ excellent defensive record this season – the best in the division to date after only shipping 10 goals in 17 games.