Preston North End moved to secure four of their first-team players to new deals earlier in the season, but those talks are stalling with Celtic and Rangers eyeing pre-contract deals.

In August, reports emerged on Preston’s ‘eagerness’ to tie down all of Alan Browne, Ben Davies, Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson to new and extended deals.

All four are in the last few months of their deals and all four are pivotal players for Preston.

But with no news emerging of their extensions since, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided this update on the quartet:

Been talking for a few weeks now. Not sure if anything that close. Only three weeks from signing pre contracts outside England if they want. https://t.co/OeN3hSL7Is — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 10, 2020

After a shaky start to the season, Preston are steadying.

Last season they looked set to clinch that all-important play-off spot but Alex Neil’s side would drop right off the boil coming into 2020.

That form in the second-half of the campaign would see them claim a still commendable 9th-place finish, but the start of this season seemingly came to soon for Preston.

After 17 games they sit in 13th.

Pressure has been quick to mount on Neil this season but after three games without defeat – two wins – Preston look to be stabilising.

But work needs to be done fast.

They risk losing four crucial first-team players in the summer and with the likes of Davies already being linked with a move to Celtic, as well as Sheffield United, and Johnson to Rangers, January presents an even bigger threat.

As Nixon points out, all four names are able to enter into pre-contract arrangements in three weeks, but only with clubs outside of England.

Johnson and Pearson then could well be planning a move up North – the pressure is really on Preston to get this sorted.