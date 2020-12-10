Nottingham Forest signed Lyle Taylor in the summer, having left Charlton Athletic.

The striker was a revered one during Charlton’s 2018/19 promotion season.

He netted 22 times as Lee Bowyer’s side made it out of League One and last season, both he and Charlton would start the strongly.

Taylor though would soon pick up an injury which ruled him out for most of the middle section of the campaign.

A mounting injury list would see Charlton plummet down the Championship table, before the arrival of East Street Investments at the start of the year.

Everything went from bad to worse for the club, with Taylor eventually losing interest – he refused to play for Charlton after the restart as not to hinder his chances of finding a new club in the summer.

That new club would turn out to be Nottingham Forest.

Under Chris Hughton, the club is in serious turmoil and Taylor looks as though he could be now be heading down to League One – much to the amusement of Charlton fans.

Plenty of them have paid close attention to Taylor’s misfortunes at Forest and last night’s defeat at Norwich City brought about another wave of responses.

See what the Addicks fans are saying about Taylor’s season with Forest:

Lyle Taylor doing amazing at big school I see🤣 #cafc — Che💜 (@Che5430) December 9, 2020

It would be incredibly funny if Lyle Taylor got relegated with Forest and we went back up — Ben (@benjamarkr) December 9, 2020

Forest are losing again. Poor Lyle Taylor. #cafc. — ((( Joel Clark ))) (@mrjoelclark) December 9, 2020

Lyle Taylor been taken off again 😂😂 — Tony Read (@TonyRead94) December 9, 2020