Brentford have had a solid first half of the season in the Championship with 28 points from their 17 games, and are well placed to make another promotion charge in a very congested top half of the table.

The Bees extended their unbeaten run to 10 games after drawing 0-0 with Derby County on Tuesday night, but there are still areas for improvement after recording just four wins in that time.

Here we look at two potential summer transfer targets that Brentford may want to revisit next month.

Folarin Balogun

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move across London from Arsenal since the summer, when the Gunners put an £8 million price tag on him according to The Sun.

The England under-20 international has risen to prominence in recent weeks after scoring his first senior goal for the Gunners in their 3-0 Europa League victory over Molde last month.

With Brentford relying heavily on the goals of Ivan Toney and to a lesser extent, Marcus Forss, Balogun could be just the player Thomas Frank needs to accelerate the Bees’ promotion push.

But an acquisition wouldn’t be easy, with Southampton tracking his progress and Mikel Arteta claiming the youngster wants to stay at The Emirates.

Ronan Curtis

The 24-year-old left winger was also heavily linked with a move to Brentford in the summer and may be a potential option to revisit, as reported in July.

The Republic of Ireland international was Pompey’s top scorer last season with 14 goals in 2019/20, and is a player that can give a team goals from midfield.

Now may be a time to revisit a move for Curtis, and the forward may be looking to challenge himself in the Championship after an impressive haul of 26 goals in 88 League One appearances.